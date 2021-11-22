School District of the City of York moves online ahead of Thanksgiving break

York, Pa. (WHTM) — The classrooms might be empty, but school is still in session as thousands of York City school students shift to remote learning for the next three days.

“The sole purpose for doing this was safety and to deep clean every space in the building, high traffic areas, low traffic areas as well,” said Dr. Andrea Berry, superintendent of School of District for the City of York.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

York City Superintendent Dr. Andrea Berry says the decision was tough, but providing students with a safe environment when they return was just as important.

“We cannot delay teaching and learning but what we can do is make a more comfortable situation,” Dr. Berry said.

Dr. Berry says she’s sympathetic to parents’ concerns.

“I have to go to work. How am I supposed to do what I need to do when the kids are supposed to be at school? It’s costing me to take off to be with my kids,” Dr. Berry said.

While the reaction was mixed, this made the most sense especially with COVID cases expected to spike between now and Thanksgiving,

“We knew that there was going to be a lot of traveling going on and not that we were trying to give time for travel we were trying to be considerate of the elderly and different situations where pre-existing conditions exist,” Dr. Berry said.

For now, her students and her staff are top of mind.

“As we look at the overall health and health of the learning community, it was the right thing to do,” she added.