School district of the City of York music department seeking community help for musical instruments

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The music department with the City of York School District is asking for help from the community for donations of band instruments.

Educators say due to an influx of students that have joined the music program instruments are needed and the support of the community can really help.

“Any instrument anyone is willing to donate I can assure you can find a good home in a student’s hands,” Instrumental music teacher Amanda Rinier said.

Rinier says over 250 students have joined the music program. Educators say they do their best to accommodate student’s needs.

“We kinda meet with them to talk about what their best options are so when we recruit, we ask them what their first and second choice is so some of our students actually find that their second choice might work better for them,” Rinier said.

Music teachers say popular instruments like the violin, saxophone, and flute go quick. Teachers say this was not too much of a concern last year due to virtual education.

Now they’re starting a community drop-off collection so students can have a variety of choices for what they want to play and to get ready for upcoming concerts.

It can be a very time-consuming process to repair an instrument for upwards of four to eight weeks and we want to make sure we are getting instruments in the hands of our students now so that way they can start in a timely manner,” Rinier said.

If you would like to help donate instruments that will help several students and their musical education, you can email rinieama@ycs.k12.pa.us or azzalau@ycs.k12.pa.us all music instruments are welcomed.