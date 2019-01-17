Schools set new policies as more teachers crowdfund for supplies

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - Online crowdfunding sites such as GoFundMe and Kickstarter are often used by teachers to purchase equipment or supplies for their classrooms, but how do school districts feel about staff raising money for projects?

South Western School District voted last month to ban crowdfunding. A new policy, posted on the district's website, prohibits all employees, coaches, and sponsors, from raising money on their own.

West Shore School District took a different approach. Its updated policy requires teachers to fill out a form before crowdfunding.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Stoltz says they want to make sure what's brought into their schools fits into the curriculum, has affordable upkeep costs, and won't take away learning opportunities for students in other classrooms.

"By no means do we want to discourage people from choosing this direction," Stoltz said. "We just want to have a structure around it."

DonorsChoose.org, one of the largest online crowdfunding sites, says teachers in 81 percent of public schools have posted a project.