Search warrant uncovers heroin, crack cocaine and a loaded AK-47 in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Heroin, crack cocaine and a loaded AK-47 were among the items found after officers gathered evidence after a string of ‘shots fired’ incidents in York County.

On Tuesday evening, the York City Police Department responded to a residence on the 900 block S. Pine St after developing evidence.

Police say an unruly crowd, including the property owner, gathered and additional officers were called to assist.

Despite the interference, Officers obtained a search warrant was and recovered a quantity of Heroin and crack cocaine, approximately a pound of marijuana, a loaded AK-47 rifle and three .40 caliber Glock pistols of which one was reported stolen.

The suspect, Stephen Jiles Jr was taken into custody.

This latest seizure follows a string of gun and drug busts including one which uncovered a number of guns, $960K in methamphetamine and Nazi paraphernalia.