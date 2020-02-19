Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance approved in York County

WEST MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Local officials have approved an ordinance that would make West Manheim Township a Second Amendment sanctuary.

Supervisors say they are not changing the law but are simply reinforcing existing law, specifically the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms.

There is precedent for the sanctuaries in Pennsylvania: Buffalo Township and Bradford County.

Some are concerned about potential litigation, fearing the vote violates either state or federal law.

The ordinance takes effect in five days and there was only one vote against the ordinance.