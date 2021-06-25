Second suspect arrested in connection with May homicide in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The second suspect has been caught from a May homicide on Smyser Street in York City, police announced on Friday.

Nicholas Strada, 17, was caught and arrested by United States Marshals on the first block of W. Pennsylvania Avenue in Stewartstown, York County. Strada was wanted for the shooting death of Whispering Wind Bear Spirit on May 3.

His 20-year-old brother, Ryan, was arrested last month for the homicide. Police say the homicide stemmed from a robbery attempted involving marijuana.

Police discovered the 41-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene, who later passed away at the hospital.

Both brothers are charged with Criminal Homicide, Robbery, and Burglary.