Security breach on technology system in York closes City Hall, landlines down

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Someone breached the security system at York’s City Hall causing significant physical damage to the city’s information technology infrastructure, a spokesperson said.

The damage forced the closure of City Hall, shut down access to all city landline phone numbers, and limited services.

The breach happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Staff was working to repair the damage so some web services are available but city files and services are limited.

The spokesperson said in a press release that the person responsible was arrested in another jurisdiction for an unrelated issue on Wednesday.

After the breach they were arrested by York City Police. Charges are pending.

Phone lines for York City Poice Department York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services, and Wastewater Treatment Plant are still working.



