Sen. Toomey hosting discussions on PA’s economy during pandemic

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Senator Pat Toomey and Congressman Scott Perry are reflecting on the pandemic’s impact on Pennsylvania’s economy and brainstorming ways to revamp it moving forward.

Job creators and economic leaders were part of a discussion at the York County History Center’s Agricultural and Industrial Museum, Wednesday morning.

Later at 2:10 this afternoon, Toomey is scheduled to visit Lebanon to have a similar discussion.

That discussion is happening at the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Top Stories: