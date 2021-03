HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Pa. Senator Mike Regan (R-Cumberland, York) is hospitalized following a Sunday morning motorcycle accident in North York County, according to his chief of staff.

Senator Regan suffered serious injuries to the lower part of his body.

Further information regarding the cause of the accident or Regan’s condition has not been released at this time.

