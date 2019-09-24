Senior citizen may be missing after not returning back to his care center

YORK COUNTY, Pa.(WHTM) – Country Meadows Senior Care says an elderly man failed to return to the facility Monday.

Roger Lloyd, 69, was last seen in the afternoon hours of September 23 after driving off Country Meadows Senior Care York-West campus.

The Country Meadows Facebook page says they are concerned that he may not have taken his diabetic medication.

Country Meadows says he may be driving a navy blue 2018 Toyota Rav4.

If you have any information call West Manchester Township Police at 717-792-9514.