Senior Games underway in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The 18th annual Senior Games are underway in York County.

Over 500 seniors from across the county, ages 50 to 98, can compete in 48 events including pickleball, Wii Sports, target shooting, and even poker.

The York County Area Agency on Aging says it’s a perfect way to get older adults to get exercise and make friends.

“We had an 82-year-old and 84-year-old participate in the running event. Wonderful volunteers were running beside them on the last lap as they finished the race,” said Jenny Nace, of the agency on aging.

The games continue on Friday. The public is invited to watch. Most events are at Central York High School.