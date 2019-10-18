Senior lost over $100,000 in dating website scam

York

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
keyboard_1527043278029.jpg

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A senior citizen in York County lost well over $100,000 in a scam that used a Christian dating website, police said.

The scammer used the website to gain the trust of the victim, and over a period of time asked for money and was provided those funds. Later, the person gained access to the victim’s banking information, Lower Windsor Township police said.

Police cautioned residents not to send money, gift cards, or banking information to anyone they meet over the internet.

