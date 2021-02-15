Seven Valleys Fire Co. to set new Fasnacht record in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One Midstate tradition is busier this year than in the past.

The kitchen staff at the Seven Valleys Fire Company is busy making Fasnachts. But like everything in the COVID era, the tradition is different this year.

But in terms of how many they’re making? Seven Valleys Fire Co. plans to set a new record with 3,400 Fasnacht treats, all from a family recipe dating back seven generations.

“We’re doing it drive-through. Everything is pre-order this year. But it’s not a huge difference with this. We end up making them ahead so they’re ready for tomorrow morning for people to pick up [and] most of them are in and out real quick,” said Todd Howdyshell, who runs the kitchen for the Seven Valleys Fire Company.

Many places that make fasnachts each year, like local churches, are not doing it in 2021 due to the pandemic.

However, all nine Pa. Karns stores will be selling Fasnacht during Fat Tuesday.