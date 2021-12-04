Several Midstate project developments awarded funding from Governor Wolf

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf is awarding $54 million dollars to various renovation projects across Pennsylvania.

The Appell Center for the Performing Arts received two million dollars and workers showed us what’s on the list for upgrades.

From a new HVAC system to fixing water-damaged walls, repainting chipped ceilings to a bigger concessions area along with installing new lighting.

“The industry like many others is moving to LEDs to other instruments,” Todd Fogdall said.

The building on the outside will also seek a face-lift along with the mural on the side of the building too. Yet, this nonprofit in York isn’t the only one awarded assistance.

“So hearing the news oh my god we were jumping for joy, so excited that this project is moving forward,” Megan Plumley said.

A four-million-dollar African American history and Cultural Center will be built in York.

“We want the museum can be a place where these discussions can happen, we can still make changes and improve the inclusivity of our community and we’re looking to those future generations to do that,” Plumley said.

The money, for this three-level museum, will be filled with exhibits, pictures, and education on social justice, segregation, with contributions from African American natives of York and beyond.

“We’re hoping this museum will add to the other museum that are in the area and really be a cornerstone for African American history a way to create a path to move from museum to museum and really get the full breath of history,” Plumley said.

Both nonprofits say it’s going to take some time to get things up and running.