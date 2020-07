YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- PennDOT announced that its contractor is tentatively scheduled to set beams this week on the Route 124 (Mount Rose Avenue) Bridge over Interstate 83 Northbound and Southbound.

Work setting Span 1 will begin at 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, and be completed at 5 a.m. Thursday. Then again Friday at 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday for Span 2.