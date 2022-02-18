Shelly Trucking School: abc27’s Kendra Nichols gets behind the wheel of a virtual truck

YORK, Pa. (WHMT) — Truck drivers are in high demand across the country.

“The average age of drivers right now is 45 to 53, so it’s the aging of the drivers,” Joseph Serio, Vice President of Recruiting, S&H Express said.

S&H Express is a mid-sized family-owned trucking company based out of York.

“The problem is finding the good quality truck drivers, true professional truck drivers,” said Jordan Kolb, Ex. Vice President, S&H Express.

Which is why S&H Express is also affiliated with the Shelly Truck Driving School, both businesses are part of the Shellenberger partner companies.

“We started a truck driving school to be more in tune and honest with students who are pursuing this career,” Jeffrey Shellenberger, President S&H Express/Shelly Truck Driving School said.

Shellenberger has 25 years of experience in the trucking industry.

“We start a class every 2 weeks and it’s a 4-week course. It is one week of classroom, one week of range, and two weeks out on the road,” Shellenberger said.

The course includes access to a truck driving simulator. abc27 Senior Investigator Kendra Nichols gave it a try. Watch the video above to see how she did.

Range work allows students to work on backing up, three-point turns, and sliding tandems. At the end of the course, students will get their CDL and be ready to work.

Shellenberger says there have been some positive changes in the industry.

“Five years ago drivers were making $50,000 a year and now they can make up to $100,000 a year,” said Shellenberger.

Companies like S&H Express are working to make the industry more family-friendly.

“We listen to our drivers, we compensate well, and we are going to take their feedback,” Kolb said.

They are also seeing some new trends.

“We are attracting more women truck drivers and we are attracting a lot of veterans, which is great,” Serio said. “I think people have gained a whole new respect for truck drivers because of COVID that they never had before and I think it’s going in the right direction.”