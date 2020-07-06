Shelter in place warning issued in West Manchester Township

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A shelter in place warning has been issued in West Manchester Township Monday morning.

York County officials say a fire at Bricker’s French Fries on the 2100 block of Monroe Street released harmful vapors into the air.

Anyone within a half-mile radius of the area is advised to stay indoors with windows and doors closed and all ventilation systems should be turned off.

There is no word on when the shelter in place will be lifted.

