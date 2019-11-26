Shooting in North York leaves victim with life-threatening injury

NORTH YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for the shooter who injured a 37-year-old man in the 100 block of East Sixth Avenue early Tuesday.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries from a single gunshot wound to his upper chest, but was able to knock on a homeowner’s door to get help, Northern York County Regional Police said.

Authorities said he provided officers with limited information about the shooting before he was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Jessica Bosserman says the knocking on her door around 1 a.m. awakened her entire family. She called 911.

“When I came out, I just saw a guy lying there on the sidewalk saying that he was shot,” Bosserman said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-292-3647 or 717-467-TELL, or email tips@nycrpd.org.