Shooting in York County leaves 27-year-old woman injured

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police Department has reported a shooting on the 900 block of W. Locust St. in York County.

Police say a 27-year-old woman was treated for her injuries at an area hospital where she is expected to survive.

The name of the suspect has yet to be released but police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department by calling the tip line at 717-849- 2204, emailing D1C Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, or by submitting a tip online.