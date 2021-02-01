Shooting in York County leaves man recovering from multiple gunshot wounds

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police responded to a shooting on the 200 block of Grantley Street in York, Pa. on January 29 around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 33-year-old male with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by submitting a tip, emailing D1C Baez at dbaez@yorkcity.org, calling York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS, or calling the York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234. Tips can always be anonymous.

