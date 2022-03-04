YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that injured two people.

Police say the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of S. Sheridan Street and School Place. A 47-year-old female and a 19-year-old male were both shot by unknown suspects while in their vehicle.

The female sustained non-life-threatening injuries while the male’s status is unknown. As detectives continue to investigate, York Police asks anyone with any information to leave a tip by calling 717-849-2204.