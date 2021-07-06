One dead, another injured in Manchester Township shooting with two dozen witnesses

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking the public for information about a deadly shooting in Manchester Township, York County. Officers were called to the scene at Cousler Park on Church Street at 9 p.m. Monday.

Northern York County Regional Police tell abc27’s Priscilla Liguori that there were about two dozen people near the basketball courts when shots were fired, and that they all got in their cars and drove away.

Investigators will be collecting more evidence once the sun comes up Tuesday morning.

First responders found one man shot in the torso in the parking lot.

He died at York Hospital.

Another man was shot too; he has a non-life-threatening wound to his leg.

Authorities say it appears the victims were targeted.

Police are asking people to report any information they have related to the shooting by calling 911 or the tip line 717.467.TELL (8355) or by emailing tips@nycrpd.org.

