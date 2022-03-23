YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Imagine sitting on your couch, watching TV, when suddenly a bullet flies into your living room. That’s what happened to a family on the east side of York.

Chad Reed showed us where one bullet went into his house, the marking so big you don’t need to get close to see the damage in their living room.

“My son was at the end of the couch. So like, you know, we were right there watching TV when it happened,” Reed said.

Last Friday night, in the house where three generations live and their five-year-old son, family time was disrupted. “The cracking of glass and then just drywall flying everywhere,” Reed said.

In a neighborhood the family moved into in January, Chad thought it would be good for all of them.

“A park, you know, that was a big draw. This was on the better end of the city, or it was supposed to be. It was always a good neighborhood that I knew,” Reed said.

Another bullet went through the back of his car parked outside and landed in the front seat cupholder. “We wound up calling 911 and as soon as I got off, no lie, they were actually here,” Reed said.

For not the first time lately.

“Even before that, we were doing a lot of details. We broke up a stolen car ring right out in that block. Only a few days before this incident happened, I recovered a stolen firearm off one of the individuals,” Detective Seargent Kyle Hower said.

And then this. “There’s an innocent individual sitting in his home and that close to his head. Yeah, that’s concerning,” Hower said.

“I’m still scared. And it’s more for my son though than me,” Reed said. His plea to the rest of us? “Everything that’s going on in the world, you know, it’s like, let’s just care for each other versus trying to kill each other.”

Until that happens York Police say the violence intervention number 717-676-1238 should be called whenever you see violence happening. It goes straight to the cell phone of a patrol officer.