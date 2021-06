YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 15-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting in York on the 100 block of S. Hartley Street.

One Tuesday at approximately 8:41 p.m., York City Police responded to a reported shooting and discovered the 15-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to York Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police Department.