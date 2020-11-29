Shops in downtown York get needed boost during Small Business Saturday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Many businesses have been struggling to stay open this year because of the pandemic.

Luckily for many, holiday shopping, in particular Small Business Saturday, was a needed boost.

Online retailers started sales before Black Friday and some are continuing past Cyber Monday. But Saturday was all about reminding people to shop local in downtown York.

A little window shopping is more important now than ever.

“We’re out just trying to support the local economy here. We really love a lot of the little shops here in York,” said customer Chris Davis.

At Artemis Vintage, Small Business Saturday has been a success.

“Today’s been great. It’s been really nice having so many people in the community come out and support all the small businesses and shopping local,” said owner Jenna Marshall.

Marshall says staying open this year hasn’t been easy, but they have gotten more creative in getting customers to make a purchase.

“I think people are really anxious to get back to something that feels normal and this is the time of year when people really like to find something special for people in their lives and family’s become really important this year,” Marshall said.

Staying in business is one thing but starting one during a pandemic is another.



“I got a lot of people in here for my grand opening which was August 1st,” said Lindsey McBride, owner of House of York. “That was definitely my best day yet by far until today.”

McBride has used social media to her advantage.

“I pushed out a little bit of specials here and there but it was amazing,” McBride said. “It was just busy all day long. It was beautiful weather. People were happy. People were excited.”

For Jim Lewin, owner of The York Emporium, there’s nothing better than a good book. A weekend of sales has brought a lot of customers inside, more than he anticipated.

“Please do come out and support the small businesses in York,” Lewin said. “We are trying very hard to keep our doors open and keep the city vibrant for everyone.”

If you didn’t make it out for Small Business Saturday, you can still support many downtown businesses by purchasing online gift cards.