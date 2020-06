YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Exelon will test emergency warning sirens around Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station in York County, Wednesday afternoon.

97 sirens are located within a 10-mile radius around the station. The full-volume test will take place at 1 p.m.

Then, Thursday all 96 sirens around Three Mile Island in Middletown will sound.

Thursday’s test begins at 12:15 in the afternoon.

The test is required twice a year.