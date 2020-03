YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Six York County men were indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking charges on March 4.

Anthony Rankins, 38, William Barton, 38, Michael Adams, 42, Denzel Swan, 36, Dorral Basknight, 40, and Furman Dennis, 38 were alleged to distribute and planned to distribute over 280 grams of cocaine in York County.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, Explosives and the York City Police Department.