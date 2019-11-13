Snowmaking underway at Roundtop Mountain Resort

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Roundtop Mountain Resort fired up their new and improved snowmaking system Tuesday night.

The snowmaking includes upgrades to the water pumping system and the installation of state-of-the-art fan guns and low-energy snow guns.

The resort will now be able to take better advantage of snowmaking windows throughout the season, like the one we are in right now.

There’s no word on an opening date, but compared to past years, this is one of the earliest snowmaking efforts at the York County resort.