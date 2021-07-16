South Queen Street to undergo two-week project in York beginning July 20

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — South Queen Street in York will undergo road repairs beginning Tuesday, July 20. The project will take about two weeks in order to take care of the “dire need of base repairs to improve the road surface,” according to the press release.

The work will cover the section of South Queen Street from East Market Street to East Cottage Place, with assistance from the City of York Highway Bureau. PennDOT will perform milling of the road, followed by patching to improve the road surface.

No parking will be in effect in the selected areas Monday through Friday between 6:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Vehicles that are not moved may be subject to towing.