Southern Regional police warn about phone scam

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — The Southern Regional Police Department wants the public to know that a scam phone call circulating around the area.

Police said a resident had a call from their police department phone number 717-235-3944, claiming to be an officer. The person on the phone told the resident to go to a bank and obtain money to pay criminal charges that were not real and fraudulent.

Officials say that officers will not ask residents to do that and it’s a scam.

If you feel you have also received a fraudulent call like this to call the station or the 911 dispatch center at 717-840-2971.

