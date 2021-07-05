Southern York police department searching for 25-year-old female

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Southern York Regional Police Department is searching for Sierra Odea Shirey, who has been missing since July 3 at around 7:00 p.m.

According to the report, Shirey walked away from her home and believed to have gone to Baltimore City, Park Heights, or the Penn North area.

Shirey is a white 25-years-old caucasian female. She is 5’4″ and has long dirty blonde hair. Shirey was last seen wearing a red and black long-sleeve flannel shirt, black leggings and tan flip-flops.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.