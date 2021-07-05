Southern York police department searching for 25-year-old female

York

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Southern York Regional Police Department is searching for Sierra Odea Shirey, who has been missing since July 3 at around 7:00 p.m.

According to the report, Shirey walked away from her home and believed to have gone to Baltimore City, Park Heights, or the Penn North area.

Shirey is a white 25-years-old caucasian female. She is 5’4″ and has long dirty blonde hair. Shirey was last seen wearing a red and black long-sleeve flannel shirt, black leggings and tan flip-flops.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss