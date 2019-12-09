Southwestern Regional Police Department to disband

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – York County is about to lose one of its police departments. Southwestern Regional Police Department will lose all funding by the end of the year.

Southwestern Regional covers four municipalities. As of this month, all have pulled out. It started with North Codorus Township, the department’s largest source of funding.

When North Codorus left, other municipalities had no choice but to do the same. Homeowners in the three remaining municipalities – Spring Grove, Heidelberg Township, and Manheim Township – would have faced a 47% tax increase.

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions we ever had to make,” Heidelburg Township chairman Matt Bollinger said. “It’s been a long drawled out affair with many opinions, and some of them have been very, very hard opinions with a lot of emotion.”

The York Area Regional Police Department will most likely take over coverage of Spring Grove. Northern York Regional police will cover Heidelberg, North Codorus, and West Manheim.

Neither department returned calls about how they plan to take on the extra coverage.

Many Southwestern officers are applying for jobs at other departments. Northern Regional gave them applications and promised them they’d be paid the same if not more.