Special Council on Gun Violence to host a public hearing

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Special Council on Gun Violence will host a public hearing Friday on preventing suicide by firearms.

Representatives from the PA Department of Human Services, Office of the Attorney General, Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, medical service providers, and CeaseFire Pennsylvania will provide remarks to the Council on indicators of risk and resilience in Pennsylvania’s youth, suicide prevention efforts, and proposed and enacted extreme risk protection order laws.

This hearing is one of five regional hearings designed to help inform the Council in its work to develop recommendations to reduce gun violence in the Commonwealth.

“These five hearings will help inform the work of the council and let the public hear from experts on topics pertinent to making all Pennsylvanians safer, whether they live in a city or a rural area,” Gov. Wolf said. “Thank you to the Council and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for their ongoing efforts to address the public health crisis of gun violence in Pennsylvania.”

The hearing will be at the York City School District Administration Building at 31 North Pershing Avenue in York from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. November 22.