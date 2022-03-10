YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — During an emergency is not the ideal time for police to learn someone in your home has special needs.

The ideal time? Now, long before an emergency, says Lt. Ken Schollenberger, York County Regional Police Department’s spokesman.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The department is asking people within its coverage area to register here if someone in their homes has special needs. Schollenberger said officers will learn about special needs in a home before they arrive when they’re responding to a call.

What qualifies as a special need?

“We’re going to leave that up to the public,” Schollenberger said. “Whatever they feel is a special need. We’re not going to define that.”

He said it could be someone with “ambulatory issues — Maybe they can’t get to the door. If they have autism, maybe they have auditory issues.”

The department covers York Township, Windsor Township, East Manchester Township, and the boroughs of Dallastown, Manchester, Spring Grove, Jacobus, Mt. Wolf, and Yoe.