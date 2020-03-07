Special Olympics Indoor Games in York canceled amid coronavirus threat

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Special Olympics Indoor Winter Games 2020 were slated to begin Saturday in York, but on Friday afternoon were canceled, becoming the latest casualty of coronavirus.

Officials said they are disappointed, but the potential exposure was too risky for the thousands of athletes, volunteers and coaches who were expected to attend the vent.

One of these athletes is Hillary McFadden. She was born without wings and lost her sight soon after, but that doesn’t stop her from flying.

“It makes me feel free, and it doesn’t matter that I’m blind,” McFadden said.

After several rejections to try out for her school’s speed skate team, she found a family within the Special Olympics and her team, Lightning Force.

“I tried out, and I made the team. Can you believe it?”McFadden said.

Oh, we believe it.

Hillary has been skating for close to 20 years and was set to compete this weekend but, coronavirus had other plans.

“They train very hard, so we look at that aspect of it, but we also take into the consideration of our athletes, the hundreds of volunteers that would have been involved in the event this weekend and our coaches,” said Kerry Wevodau, Special Olympics program director.

Athletes travel from all over the commonwealth, casting a wider web for exposure.

“We do serve a population where many of them are already at a high risk for medical things because of their age and a weakened immune system,” Wevodau said.

A weakened immune system has no match on a strong spirit.

Sometimes McFadden falls on the ice, but she never stays down.

“Which is the same amount of times as everyone else. I get back up and start all over again,” McFadden said.

So, she’s taking this tumble with dignity.

“I’m so kind and so able to handle it because of all the things I’ve been through and the way the program has taught me to handle blindness and how to handle myself,” McFadden said.

She’s handling it, and she wants her fellow athletes too, as well.

“Don’t be hard on yourselves. Don’t be upset because you always have next year,” McFadden said.

Not all is lost, however. Outdoor competitions will be held at Messiah College on April 16, and the Summer Games will be held at Penn State on June 6.