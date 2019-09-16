Spreading kindness by showing kindness at York festival

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Spreading kindness by showing kindness was the message at the first Kindness Festival at Penn Park in York, despite the past week’s violence in the city.

“We’re trying to get beyond them and we are doing that through kindness and that’s the only way to do it, come together as a community, do kind things for each other and try to solve problems together,” said Salvador Galdamez, project manager for the festival.

The event was meant to celebrate community members that did 10 thousand acts of kindness throughout the year. People got to enjoy music, dancing and sitting down to share a meal.

“It’s really just a way of coming together and showing the unity that is here in York County,” said Galdamez.

For the past year, schools, churches and organizations have been spreading their kind acts throughout the county by picking up trash, painting murals and volunteering.

A mother-daughter duo, representing Girls on the Run, spent their afternoon meeting new people and handing out sandwiches.

“We think it’s important to make sure we give back because we’ve received so much kindness ourselves from so many people and we always think it’s important to give back, especially in the place you live and keep active in your community,” said Christine Deluca, volunteer at the festival.

Organizers hope to continue the event next year.