SPRING GARDEN TWP., YORK CO, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden Township likes the idea of converting York’s old Memorial Hospital into high-amenity apartments. But it needs to first study considerations like the project’s impact on traffic in the surrounding neighborhoods, the township’s manager told abc27 News.

“The proposed project would utilize a vacant building by converting it into a useful purpose for the local community,” Marcy Krum-Tinsley wrote in an email. “A multi-family conversion is a permitted use of the property.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

As for the land development plan the township is requiring, which the developer said will add a few months to the project’s timetable?

“A land development plan is utilized to help determine the impact the proposed project will have on the community as far as use, location, intensity of use or density, traffic, parking, common open space and the need for public utilities,” Krum-Tinsley wrote, adding the plans are governed by state and local codes.

“The township is in support of redevelopment of this property to secure the structure from vandalism, to prevent further deterioration, and to promote property maintenance activities such as routine upkeep of the exterior premises (i.e., vegetation control),” Krum-Tinsley wrote. “The township has been working with the owner on property maintenance and [stormwater] concerns. The township is very sensitive to the impact this use or any other change of use may have on the adjacent neighborhoods, and any impacts to the township as a whole.”