Springettsbury Park resumes food truck Fridays

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Springettsbury Township is bringing food trucks back to Springettsbury Park for the 6th Annual Food Truck Fridays, beginning May 22.

A variety of foods from area food trucks and concessionaires will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday through September 25.

All visitors are asked to maintain proper social distancing of at least 6-feet and wear

a mask or face covering to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Township will not be providing picnic tables in an effort to reduce close contact of visitors. Guests can bring their own chairs/blankets and properly distance from other visitors or take food items to go.

Food trucks will be set-up to serve visitors in Springettsbury Park with adjustments made to

ensure safe social distancing between vendors and visitors. The food vendors may be spaced

throughout the park and we will provide mapping of the vendors each week on the Township’s website and Facebook pages.

Visit springettsbury.com for updates on which vendors will be on-site each week. Vendors are subject to change without notice.