YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Springettsbury Township Police Department were dispatched Thursday for reports of a large snake in a wooded area.

On Feb. 6, police arrived to the 1500 block of Whiteford Road in Springettsbury Township around 2 p.m. and found a deceased 15-foot python.

Police say it is unknown where the snake came from or how long it had been there.