St. Patrick’s Church in York welcoming back parishioners with new mural

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting on Sunday, the Catholic mass obligation is back.

The Saint Patrick’s Church in York is celebrating people coming back with a mural. They asked parishioners to decorate a tile, remembering what they’ve been through during the pandemic.

“It’s kind of that transition moment. So many things in life have that moment of transition and I think we are using this project and Sunday as that moment of pivot. Yes, we’ve been through difficult times. But we have so much grave and good and hope to come,” Father John Bateman said.

The parish is holding a picnic this Sunday to unveil the mural.