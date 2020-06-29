Stabbing on Vander Avenue in York

York

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police report that a 50-year-old man is in stable condition after he was stabbed early Monday morning on the 500 block of Vander Avenue.

Officers responded to the stabbing around 12:21 a.m., where they found the man and transported him to York Hospital for treatment.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation and believe the man was targeted.

