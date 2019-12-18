1  of  2
State Gaming Control Board to vote on mini-casino

York

by: WHTM Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A proposed mini-casino for the Midstate could get its license tomorrow.

The State Gaming Control Board will hold a public hearing Wednesday morning in Harrisburg for the mini-casino at the Galleria Mall in York County, followed by a license vote.

Penn National paid $50 million for this mini-casino. At first, Springettsbury Township did not want a mini-casino but then changed its mind.

Pennsylvania allowed up to 10 mini-casinos, but there were no takers after five mini-casino licenses were auctioned.

