State Police investigating York County infant death

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a seven-week-old female infant.

On Jan. 27, State Police in York responded to the 100 block of Bentz Mill Road for a report of an infant in cardiac arrest.

Upon the arrival of emergency services, it was determined that the child was deceased. The York County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to conduct a parallel investigation with State Police.

State Police say the cause and manner of death are still being investigated at this time.