DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) -- "I don't think anybody can look at him, including you, without smiling," says Sandy Smith, founder of nonprofit Dominique's Smiles. And she's not wrong. Dominique the miniature therapy horse brought plenty of smiles to Dallastown Medical Associates Tuesday afternoon as he accompanied Smith for her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Smith and Dominique hope to spread the message that "it is so important for everyone to get a [COVID-19] shot," Smith says. She also wants to bring happiness to others in all situations. For example, she says Dominique may be able to help those who are nervous about getting their shots.