State Police searching for missing person who frequents Carlisle Borough and York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for missing person, Meredith Celeste Keltner.

Missing person: Meredith Celeste Keltner

Police say Keltner was last seen March 28 and last texted a response on April 7, 2021.

She is known to frequent Carlisle Borough and York City, mostly in homeless shelters, homeless camps, and hotels/motels.

Troopers also say Keltner is known to suffer from mental health issues, possible illegal drug use and has a compromised immune system.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP Carlisle at 717-249-2121.