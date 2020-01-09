Live Now
State police seeking to ID Dollar General armed robbery suspect

York

by: WHTM Staff

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect from a Dollar General armed robbery last month.

The robbery took place on Dec. 15 around 4:44 p.m. at the Dollar General on Rich Lynn Drive in Peach Bottom Township.

The robber brought a few items to check out when he pulled out a handgun at the register, police say. The man then took $416 from the cash register before fleeing towards the Maryland line on foot.

Police have described the suspect as a white male, 5’7″ to 5’10” tall and 150-200 lbs. The suspect was wearing multiple layers of clothing in addition to gloves and had a scarf wrapped around the face.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or recognize the suspect should contact State Police – York at 717-428-1011 and ask for Trooper Confer. You can also call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

