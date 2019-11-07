GOP threatened to sue PA after York voting issues

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate […]

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) –York County officials are apologizing for long wait times at the polls election night but State Republicans threatened to sue the state because of it.

York County was able to show the Pennsylvania GOP that there was no need for a lawsuit. The GOP had originally thought that vote collection procedures were not being followed.

There certainly were issues at the polls Tuesday but York County commissioners say they can and will be fixed.

“Had we thought it through a little bit more we would have had more scanners at our busier polls,” Susan Brynes, York County Commissioner said.

Commissioners point to a lack of scanners and a lack of awareness.

“We had opportunities for people to get used to this but we still had people show up and didn’t know there was a new process,” Brynes said.

But the PA GOP blames a lack in state funding.

“The governor has to release funds to the counties so they can buy the kind of equipment they need to accurately count the votes, the problem is voters are trying to cast their ballots, and they are not being accurately counted we don’t even know if they are being counted,” Lawrence Tabas, Republican Party of PA Chairman said.

Despite the backups, York officials say all votes were properly accounted for. They say more scanners for paper ballots will be purchased for next year’s primaries. Each machine costs $4,900 but the county says they have no financial concerns.

“Come April we will have our polling places up and running and it will be smoother than it was this time,” Brynes said.

The GOP calling outcomes from this election chaos.

“This is an absolute fix the gov can do, I’m afraid he would prefer chaos,” Tabas said.

The Governor just signed legislation last week that provides $90 million statewide for new election machines.

A York County spokesperson called the lawsuit threat a political grandstand by the Republican Party.

The PA GOP says there were several other counties that were facing problems, but the Department of State says York was the only county to have any notable issues.