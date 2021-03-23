State Senator Mike Regan recovering after motorcycle crash

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — State Senator Mike Regan (R-York, Cumberland) is still in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in northern York County on Sunday morning.

In a text exchange with abc27 News on Tuesday, Regan said he’s not sure when he’ll go home, but he feels a little better and is managing the pain.

“We know Mike is a pretty stubborn guy, so as long as he is a good patient he will mentally be able to take on the rehabilitation that he will need to do over the coming weeks and months,” said state Senator John Gordner (R-District 27).

Regan represents Senate District 31, which includes parts of York and Cumberland Counties.

