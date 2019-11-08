State struggling to solve storm aftermath with limited funds

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Chanceford Township has continued to handle the aftermath of an August 2018 storm that flooded and destroyed roads and bridges in the area.

“Following the event, we had 24 roads closed,” PennDOT spokesperson Mike Keiser said. “Within a week we were down to six and the two toughest ones left are really what it comes down to.”

The state has two more bridges left with continued delays sprouting from budget woes. There were $20 million in damages to just roads. PennDOT says the previous bridges that washed away were old and weak.

“All of our bridges are in the senior citizen category right now,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Leslie Richards said. “The average age of our bridges is about 60.”

PennDOT said they want to see money going to good use: rebuilding more durable bridges able to take on frequent storms and increased rainfall.

Officials, however, say that could require federal funding.

“Democrats and Republicans in Washington have to step up and do a highway bill that they haven’t done in 30 years,” Representative Stan Saylor said. “If they don’t step up it’s only going to get worse.”

The state also points to a lack of federal relief aid after the storm. they, nor the county saw any federal dollars. damage to chance for township roads alone costs doubles their annual operating budget.