Stay local and celebrate Labor Day weekend in York this September

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It might only be July 1, but York is already preparing for a weekend-long list of events happening downtown to celebrate Labor Day.

According to the press release, people have sought to find destinations for the three-day weekend, but after a year of the pandemic, several organizations are packing the weekend with family-friendly events and entertainment.

“York is the ideal plane to plan a staycation. You can enjoy walking on the rail trail along the Codorus shopping, a performance at the Appell Center and find dining all in the same day within walking distance in Downtown,” Elain Bonneau, director of Downtown Inc., said.

The weekend will kick off with the monthly First Friday celebration on Sept. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday then, Penn Park will host 10,000 Acts of Kindness and What the Food Trucks taking over the city park with free events.

“Numerous requests for another Kindness Concert and Festival have brought about this year’s event in Penn Park. It will be a full concert, community resource fair, food and fun,” Joan Maruskin, one of the organizers said.

The fun on Saturday will begin at 1:00 p.m. and will continue on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. with What the Food Trucks. More than 40 food trucks will line the streets around the park with a large state for entertainment, Community Corner featuring York’s nonprofits and a Treasure Island pop-up beer and wine garden..

“Stay at Home York Labor Day Weekend highlights some of the local artists and culture, cuisine and more you can experience while enjoying the Labor Day holiday at home,” Bonneau said.